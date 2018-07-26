SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (SHIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHIP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter. SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

About SEANERGY MARITIME Common Stock

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years.

