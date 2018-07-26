Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro traded up $0.80, hitting $81.29, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 8,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 9.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 7,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.95 per share, with a total value of $599,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,826.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,960,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,110. Insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,112,000. Outfitter Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 7,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.