Scotiabank Reiterates $61.00 Price Target for Verizon Communications (VZ)

Scotiabank set a $61.00 price target on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.02.

Shares of Verizon Communications traded up $0.57, reaching $51.48, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 172,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,093,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 177,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,375,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 291,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

