Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers opened at $7.25 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $531.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $60.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 1,579.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,113 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 441.6% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 797,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 650,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 99.2% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

