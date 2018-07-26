Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,667,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 51.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $238,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 351.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 296,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 28,574 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF traded down $0.17, hitting $67.85, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,923. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.2993 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

