Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 627,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,519 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 7.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.34% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $41,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF traded down $0.12, reaching $68.78, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,802. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $69.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.2874 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

