SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,955

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,593 ($47.56) to GBX 3,955 ($52.35) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SDR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,640 ($48.18) to GBX 3,510 ($46.46) in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Numis Securities decreased their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,700 ($48.97) to GBX 3,538 ($46.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,244 ($42.94) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,616 ($47.86).

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,222 ($42.65) on Monday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 3,002 ($39.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,784 ($50.09).

In related news, insider Peter Harrison purchased 1,345 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,356 ($44.42) per share, with a total value of £45,138.20 ($59,746.13).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.