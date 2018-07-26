Schneider National (SNDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNDR stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

