Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,620,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International opened at $83.81 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

In related news, Director Jennifer Li bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.30 per share, with a total value of $3,252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $8,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,173,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

