SAP (SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.83 ($130.39).

Shares of SAP traded up €2.24 ($2.64), hitting €103.24 ($121.46), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,587,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 52 week low of €81.37 ($95.73) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

