SAP (SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.83 ($130.39).

Shares of SAP traded up €2.24 ($2.64), hitting €103.24 ($121.46), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,587,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 52 week low of €81.37 ($95.73) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

