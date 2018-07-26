Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Methanex (MX) Price Target to C$44.64

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$43.68 to C$44.64 in a report published on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a c$91.36 rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.27.

Get Methanex alerts:

TSE MX opened at C$91.22 on Monday. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$54.17 and a 12 month high of C$97.33.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.66 by C($0.17). Methanex had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Rudinauth Chadee sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.50, for a total value of C$133,950.00. Also, insider David Valembois sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.90, for a total transaction of C$202,488.00. Insiders have sold 25,640 shares of company stock worth $2,194,178 over the last quarter.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.