SaluS Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,108.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $26.86 or 0.00327174 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. In the last week, SaluS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. SaluS has a total market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $86,108.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00040848 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00064674 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,010,785 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

