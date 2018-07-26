SalPay (SAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $127,762.00

SalPay (CURRENCY:SAL) traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, SalPay has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SalPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos and IDEX. SalPay has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $127,762.00 worth of SalPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003853 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00417143 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00167038 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000914 BTC.

SalPay Token Profile

SalPay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. SalPay’s official website is www.salpay.com . SalPay’s official Twitter account is @SALPayTokens . The official message board for SalPay is www.salpay.com/blog

Buying and Selling SalPay

SalPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SalPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

