Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 271,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Shares of QAI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 89,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,392. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.