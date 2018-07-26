Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a $21.91 rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,138,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after buying an additional 84,007 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.