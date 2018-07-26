S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.94 Million

Brokerages predict that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will report $72.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.50 million to $73.92 million. S & T Bancorp posted sales of $71.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $288.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.70 million to $290.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $302.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $300.60 million to $307.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S & T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

In related news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,754 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $74,299.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Kane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.92 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $131,891.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.67. 99,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.84. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

