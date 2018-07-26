Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Given News Impact Score of 0.34

Media stories about Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ruth’s Hospitality Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.54390249045 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $926.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

