RussiaCoin Price Up 0.3% This Week (RC)

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One RussiaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002176 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RussiaCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. RussiaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $226.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00041235 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004107 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006548 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00318587 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00064001 BTC.

RussiaCoin Coin Profile

RC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official website is www.russiacoin.info . RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

RussiaCoin Coin Trading

RussiaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RussiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RussiaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RussiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

