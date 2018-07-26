Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Media headlines about Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rudolph Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.6952100316993 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RTEC stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,794. The firm has a market cap of $939.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Rudolph Technologies has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $34.55.

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.94 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTEC. Sidoti raised Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director Daniel H. Berry sold 3,500 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Silveira Elvino M. Da sold 10,000 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,523. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.