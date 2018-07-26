Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $105.00 Price Target for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Exxon Mobil opened at $83.59 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $344.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

