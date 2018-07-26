Royal Bank of Canada Increases Shopify (SHOP) Price Target to $157.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “$173.26” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Mackie set a $170.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Shares of Shopify traded down $3.05, hitting $170.73, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 56,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.21 and a beta of 1.31. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $176.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 109.2% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

