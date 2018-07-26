Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.08 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Q2 worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $29,912,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after buying an additional 295,337 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,459,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,495,000 after buying an additional 233,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 185,052 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $6,348,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Q2 from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Q2 from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Shares of Q2 opened at $62.15 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,858.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,096 shares of company stock worth $15,890,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

