Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades LifePoint Health (LPNT) to Sector Perform

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Shares of LifePoint Health opened at $64.70 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LifePoint Health has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that LifePoint Health will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the 1st quarter worth about $953,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the 1st quarter worth about $21,489,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of LifePoint Health during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,387,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,224,000 after purchasing an additional 167,157 shares in the last quarter.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

