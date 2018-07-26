Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,292 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,868 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 786.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 117,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,389,000 after buying an additional 770,654 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,192,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $77,254,337.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 1,461,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $35,366,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 73.24% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $421.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCC shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

