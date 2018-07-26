Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S opened at $21.27 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. equities research analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

