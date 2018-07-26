Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Infinera Corp. (INFN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 1,721.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,576 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Infinera worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,092,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth about $876,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Infinera by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 709,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Infinera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Infinera opened at $8.93 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . Infinera Corp. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $12.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

