Rosetta Genomics (ROSG) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.12

News coverage about Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ:ROSG) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rosetta Genomics earned a daily sentiment score of -0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 48.8695454501419 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSG opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Rosetta Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Separately, S&P Equity Research boosted their price target on shares of Rosetta Genomics from $0.02 to $0.03 in a report on Friday, July 6th.

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

