Roper Technologies (ROP) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.40-11.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.36. Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.89-2.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.82.

ROP stock traded up $14.99 on Thursday, hitting $303.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,647. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $226.81 and a 12-month high of $312.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total transaction of $358,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,165,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

