Roof Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Roof Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927,416 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,498,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292,187 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5,651.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,910,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 565.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 12,425,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $475,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Cisco Systems opened at $43.16 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

