Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 121.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 75,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 164,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.31.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $183.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.10. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $155.81 and a 1 year high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $894,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,204.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

