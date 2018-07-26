Rockwell Automation (ROK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY18 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,401. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $155.81 and a 1 year high of $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.54.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $894,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,204.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,883,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,735,000 after acquiring an additional 91,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,120,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,025,000 after acquiring an additional 227,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,408,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,366,000 after acquiring an additional 81,519 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,112,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,723,000 after acquiring an additional 83,135 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 929,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

