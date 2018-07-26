Rockwell Automation (ROK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.27. 52,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $155.81 and a fifty-two week high of $210.72. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $894,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,204.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 333.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $139,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $141,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

