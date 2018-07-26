Robert Walters (RWA) Posts Earnings Results

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Robert Walters had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 1.98%.

LON RWA traded down GBX 14 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 748 ($9.90). The company had a trading volume of 40,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229. Robert Walters has a twelve month low of GBX 380.50 ($5.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 692 ($9.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

RWA has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 800 ($10.59) to GBX 850 ($11.25) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.26) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

In other Robert Walters news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 116,529 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($9.00), for a total value of £792,397.20 ($1,048,838.12).

Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, IT, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain.

