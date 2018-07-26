Robert Half International (RHI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $73.94 and last traded at $72.98, with a volume of 144063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

In other news, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $248,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,964 shares of company stock valued at $13,052,701. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,014,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,308,000 after buying an additional 84,989 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,109,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half International by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,375,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,600,000 after buying an additional 1,077,023 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,499,000 after buying an additional 373,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,806,000 after buying an additional 174,845 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.18.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.