Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $51,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,499,000 after buying an additional 373,780 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 325,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 95,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $248,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman M Keith Waddell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $6,067,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,259,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,391,113.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,964 shares of company stock valued at $13,052,701. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

