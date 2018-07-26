Robert E. Switz Sells 75,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MU opened at $53.39 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $2,721,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

