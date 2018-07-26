River Road Asset Management LLC Has $60.60 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,077 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Omnicom Group worth $60,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $33,259.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,779.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

