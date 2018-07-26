River Road Asset Management LLC Has $40.21 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $40,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 25,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners opened at $71.18 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.70 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

