Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

Media stories about Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ritter Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.5453133505235 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.05, hitting $2.15, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 36,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,436. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). sell-side analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

