RingCentral Inc (RNG) COO David Sipes Sells 9,300 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) COO David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $754,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,314,255.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Sipes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.71, for a total value of $722,703.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, David Sipes sold 15,300 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $1,108,332.00.

Shares of RingCentral opened at $81.55 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 0.71. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RingCentral to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

