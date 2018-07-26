Reviewing Zenyatta Ventures (ZENYF) & MDU Resources Group (MDU)

Zenyatta Ventures (OTCMKTS: ZENYF) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zenyatta Ventures and MDU Resources Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenyatta Ventures N/A N/A -$2.16 million N/A N/A MDU Resources Group $4.44 billion 1.26 $281.20 million $1.25 22.97

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zenyatta Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zenyatta Ventures and MDU Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenyatta Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A MDU Resources Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

MDU Resources Group has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given MDU Resources Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than Zenyatta Ventures.

Dividends

MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zenyatta Ventures does not pay a dividend. MDU Resources Group pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Zenyatta Ventures and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenyatta Ventures N/A -7.94% -7.90% MDU Resources Group 6.39% 10.59% 3.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Zenyatta Ventures on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zenyatta Ventures Company Profile

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2017, it served 142,901 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 938,867 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, and gathering services primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission lines, substations, external lighting, traffic signalization, and gas pipelines; electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, and fire suppression systems; and renewable energy projects. It also offers utility excavation, and mechanical piping and services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

