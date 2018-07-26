Reviewing National Research (NRCIA) & Incyte (INCY)

National Research (NASDAQ: NRCIA) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get National Research alerts:

National Research pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Incyte does not pay a dividend. National Research pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

National Research has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Research and Incyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $117.56 million 6.99 $22.94 million $0.58 57.84 Incyte $1.54 billion 9.67 -$313.14 million $0.64 109.53

National Research has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Incyte. National Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 19.52% 27.45% 19.09% Incyte -10.90% -0.74% -0.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Incyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Research and Incyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Incyte 0 8 14 0 2.64

Incyte has a consensus price target of $108.06, indicating a potential upside of 54.15%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than National Research.

Summary

Incyte beats National Research on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The company offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. It also provides experience solutions, such as patient and resident experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transitions, and improvement tools. The company offers transitions solutions, which enable organizations to identify and manage high-risk patients to reduce readmissions, increase patient satisfaction and support safe care transitions; and risk assessment solutions that enable clients to segment populations and manage care for those who are most at risk, engage individuals, enhance preventative care, and manage wellness programs. It provides transparency solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share picture of their organization and ensure content informs in consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. The company serves integrated health systems and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care, hospice, and payer organizations. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug that is in pivotal Phase II clinical trial for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia, as well as Phase III clinical trials for steroid-refractory acute and chronic GVHDs. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as Phase III clinical trial for naïve acute GVHD; epacadostat that is in Phase III clinical trails for the treatment of melanoma, renal, bladder, head and neck, non-small cell lung cancers; MGA012 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; INCB50465, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma; and INCB54828 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome. The company markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer; and MacroGenics, Inc. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.