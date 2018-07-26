Reviewing Gamco Investors (GBL) & Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Gamco Investors (NYSE: GBL) and Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Gamco Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gamco Investors and Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamco Investors $360.52 million 1.98 $77.80 million N/A N/A Goldman Sachs Group $32.07 billion 2.79 $4.29 billion $19.76 12.00

Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gamco Investors.

Dividends

Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Goldman Sachs Group pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Goldman Sachs Group pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gamco Investors has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gamco Investors and Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamco Investors 22.16% -94.36% 55.78% Goldman Sachs Group 15.72% 13.07% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gamco Investors and Goldman Sachs Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs Group 0 9 9 0 2.50

Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus target price of $276.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Goldman Sachs Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Volatility and Risk

Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs Group beats Gamco Investors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured and secured loans to retail clients through its digital platforms. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management, financial planning and counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

