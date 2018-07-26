Reviewing Cerus (CERS) and Hill-Rom (HRC)

Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Hill-Rom pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cerus does not pay a dividend. Hill-Rom pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hill-Rom has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Cerus and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -111.46% -111.19% -52.81% Hill-Rom 6.85% 20.18% 6.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerus and Hill-Rom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $43.57 million 23.04 -$60.58 million ($0.56) -13.73 Hill-Rom $2.74 billion 2.29 $133.60 million $3.86 24.57

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hill-Rom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cerus and Hill-Rom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 1 1 2 0 2.25 Hill-Rom 0 4 5 0 2.56

Cerus presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.31%. Hill-Rom has a consensus price target of $96.86, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Hill-Rom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than Cerus.

Risk and Volatility

Cerus has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Hill-Rom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Cerus on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The company's INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

