Reviewing Amgen (AMGN) and Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 9.67% 35.80% 12.06% Acorda Therapeutics -36.98% -3.38% -1.63%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amgen and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 0 10 10 0 2.50 Acorda Therapeutics 1 9 3 0 2.15

Amgen presently has a consensus price target of $196.18, indicating a potential upside of 1.02%. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.86%. Given Amgen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amgen is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Acorda Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Amgen has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amgen and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $22.85 billion 5.68 $1.98 billion $12.58 15.58 Acorda Therapeutics $588.29 million 1.98 -$223.35 million $1.04 23.85

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Amgen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amgen beats Acorda Therapeutics on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound. The company's marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease; an inhaled triptan (zolmitriptan) for acute treatment of migraine by using the ARCUS drug delivery technology; SYN120, which is completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and Women's Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

