Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,902,000 after purchasing an additional 165,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 823,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AutoZone by 104.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AutoZone by 150.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone opened at $705.72 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.29 and a fifty-two week high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. AutoZone’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone to $668.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $735.48.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

