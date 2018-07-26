Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.82 Million Holdings in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,776,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,046,000 after acquiring an additional 740,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,604,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,560,000 after acquiring an additional 67,016 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,603,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,142 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,466,000 after acquiring an additional 413,636 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock opened at $108.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $94.25 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 63.15%.

In related news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $99,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,248.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,532,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.