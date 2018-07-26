Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Restoration Robotics Inc. is a medical device company. It engaged in developing and commercializing the ARTAS(R) Robotic Hair Restoration System. The company serves physicians and patients primarily in the United States. Restoration Robotics Inc. is based in San Jose, California. “

HAIR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Robotics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Robotics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Restoration Robotics traded up $0.07, hitting $3.05, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,949. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. Restoration Robotics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Restoration Robotics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Restoration Robotics by 10,700.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

