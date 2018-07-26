Resources Connection (RECN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resources Connection earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.5115834579197 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of Resources Connection traded up $0.15, reaching $15.60, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 151,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,383. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.