Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals opened at $21.49 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $2,096,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $17,605,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $16,971,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $201,760,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

